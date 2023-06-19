In a conversation in Pará, the president told the deputy that the appointment should only be made official after a trip to Europe

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed to allies, backstage, the name of Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) to be Minister of Tourism. As found out by Power360the petista asked the deputy to reassure the party’s benches in the Chamber about his nomination, which would be made official when the president returns from his trip to Europe.

The conversation took place during lunch in Belém (PA), which was attended by the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho. There would not be enough time for the nomination and inauguration to be carried out this week. Lula leaves on the night of this 2nd for Rome. Afterwards, she goes to Paris.

The event will also be symbolic for União Brasil and therefore should have the presence of politicians from the bench such as leader Elmar Nascimento (União-BA).

The expectation in the government –and outside it– was that the impasse involving the current minister Daniela Carneiro be resolved by the beginning of this week. With Lula’s short agenda, everything was left for after the 23rd, when she ends her European agenda.

Planalto wants the minister to resign, thus giving a “honorable exit” for the licensed deputy, who helped Lula in the campaign in Rio de Janeiro.

The mayor of Belford Roxo (RJ) and Daniela’s husband, wagon (Republicans), negotiates for the political group of the 2 to continue with a presence in the government, even if outside the ministry. There would be demands for federal positions in Rio de Janeiro still pending.