“I had to come here to eat my jabuticaba”, said the president; tree was planted by the PT during the 2nd term

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) visited, after the September 7 parade, the jabuticaba tree he planted during his 2nd term, from 2007 to 2010, as Chief Executive. “Who sows, reaps”, said the petista as he picked up the fruit and ate it. And he completed: “I had to come here to eat my jabuticaba”. The moment was shared on First Lady’s Instagram Janja Lula da Silva, who wrote: “How can you not love a president who eats jabuticaba on his feet?”. The moment was recorded by First Lady Janja Lula da Silva on her Instagram profile.

Watch (41s):