Argentine criticism of the PT member reduces chances; Planalto evaluates possible names for the event on December 10

The special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, said this Monday (November 20, 2023) that he thinks “very difficult” the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) go to the inauguration of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei. The former chancellor said that the Argentine’s insults to the Brazilian president strain relations in Mercosur and Argentina is the loser.

In an interview with GloboNewsAmorim declared that, based on his experience with the president, Lula should not go to the inauguration after Milei’s speeches, which He has already called the PT member corrupt and said he has no interest in meeting with him. “Regardless of other invitations that President-elect Milei has made, I don’t think he should go”, said the advisor.

Still in the second interview (Nov 20), Amorim said that relations between Brazil and Argentina must be maintained, despite ideological and personal differences in governments. Palácio do Planalto internally evaluates a name to represent the country at the inauguration, scheduled for December 10th.

“The main loser would be Argentina, but that’s my opinion. Argentina is a sovereign country and will do what it thinks it should. Now let’s be very sorry, because this will affect the strategy. Brazil will have to redefine its strategy in the region a little, but I say again, I think that the main loser would be Argentina and I think that Argentine businesspeople will certainly oppose the hypotheses“, declared Amorim.

Javier Milei announced that his first visits will be to the United States and Israel. The trips would be personal or “spiritual” and must take place before the inauguration in December.