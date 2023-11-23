According to Minister Marina Silva (Environment), the mechanism involves payment per hectare preserved

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvasaid this Thursday (November 23, 2023) that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will present at COP 28 (28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change) a mechanism for “protect the standing forest”. The action involves a payment for preservation per hectare.

“It is a global mechanism completely different from the Amazon Fund, which is internalized in a Brazilian public bank [em referência ao BNDES]. Obviously, it would have to be a multilateral financial institution. […] We are making a final adjustment to the proposal”he stated in an interview with journalists.

The statement was made during the 2nd Public Spending Assessment and Improvement Seminar, at the Ministry of the Environment. Marina said that the preparation of the proposal was coordinated together with the Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

According to the minister, the initiative could involve more than 80 countries. She mentioned that there are states with 70% of preserved forests and that they will be “beneficiaries” with the initiative.

Extreme Weather Credit

The Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, also participated in the event. She said it was possible to open extraordinary credit for actions to combat heavy rains and desertification.

The minister mentioned cracks in the soil of Gramado (RS) and the identification of a region with an arid climate in Bahia. Tebet said that this type of spending “does not compete with education and health expenses”.

Lula

On June 2, Lula said that industrialized countries that “they have already deforested everything they had to deforest” they must pay to countries that still have forests to be preserved. The president has stated that it is necessary to demand and monitor developed countries to transfer substantial resources to countries such as Brazil and Congo, which have tropical forests that must be preserved.