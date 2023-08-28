Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/27/2023 – 7:42 pm

Former presidential candidate and federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG) said this Sunday, 27, to the Estadão, that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should repair Brazil for the damage caused during the government of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT). The statement was a response to Lula’s statement about the need to discuss how to “repair” his co-religionist, who was impeached in 2016. Region (TRF-1). In 2014, Dilma and Aécio were direct opponents in the presidential elections, which resulted in the PT’s victory in both rounds.

“Lula is now talking about repairing former President Dilma for the alleged impeachment ‘coup’, ignoring decisions by the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). He should channel his energy into repairing Brazil for the damage his pupil has caused to the country and Brazilians,” he said.

In the Dilma government, Brazil dealt with a serious economic crisis. Upon assuming her first term, Dilma received the unemployment rate at 5.30%, according to the criteria (PME/IBGE) and, when she was removed, in May 2016, the rate was 8.20%. Inflation ranged from 5.90% to 9.28% over the same time period. The GDP changed from a growth of 7.53% per year to a retraction of 3.90% per year.

Dilma left the government in 2016 after being impeached. The justification for the process argued that the PT member violated the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) by issuing decrees to open supplementary credit without authorization from the National Congress and deliberately delaying the transfer of money from the Union to banks with the aim of improving the accounts artificially. The maneuver, called “fiscal pedals”, was revealed by the Estadão.

Aécio’s statement was made at a time when the PSDB is trying to rebuild him as a political leader. Last Thursday, the 24th, the deputy received a standing ovation during the event “Dialogues Tucanos”, promoted to discuss the renewal of the party. Tietado by affiliates, Aécio appeared with a new look, with a beard; he took the stage at the invitation of the president of the PSDB, the governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite, and showed confidence that the party will once again have national protagonism.

For Aécio, the narrative defended by Lula about the illegality of Dilma’s impeachment impedes the country’s political development. narratives of the past”, he said. Since assuming his third term, the PT has stated in his speeches that the impeachment of his supporter was a “coup”.

This narrative was promoted by Lula last week after the Federal Regional Court (TRF) of the 1st Region in Brasília unanimously upheld the filing of the impropriety action against former president Dilma. During a speech at the Brazil-Angola Economic Forum in the capital of Luanda, the PT defended that the former colleague “was lightly impeached” and that the country owed him an apology.

For Aécio, Lula and the Workers’ Party “do not do the country any good by spreading the fake news” that the former president was acquitted of crimes of responsibility. “The TRF-1 did not even discuss the merits of the action. In fact, it only applied a constitutional provision that no one can be convicted twice for the same crime. Dilma was previously convicted by the Impeachment Law, including the loss of the Presidency of the Republic, and could not, therefore, be convicted again for the same crimes of the Improbity Law”, she said. “It is regrettable when the President of the Republic and his party, who should set an example, oppose this national effort in the name of their political objectives.”

The TRF-1 decision was released after the collegiate of the 10th Panel met to judge an appeal from the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). As shown the Estadão, the Court decided that Dilma and former Minister of Finance Guido Mantega could not respond under the terms of the Law of Administrative Improbity because they were already held accountable through the Law that defines the crimes of responsibility. This is because, in 2018, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) understood that the President of the Republic should not be at the mercy of the dual accountability system.

Experts heard by the report claim that the shelving of the decision does not exempt Dilma, since the merits of the action were not analyzed; what happened was a formal and procedural analysis in response to the decision of the STF in 2018. They still claim that there is no correlation between the decision to file the action at the TRF-1 and the process that led to the removal of the former president , since each of the events refers to different laws: the action in the Court fits Dilma in the Law of Administrative Improbity; while, in the past, she had already been held accountable under the Impeachment Act.

Aécio also argues that, by systematically repeating the “coup” narrative, both Lula and the Workers’ Party are trying to make use of Adolf Hitler’s propaganda maxim: “They try, once again, to enforce the maxim of Joseph Goebbels, the minister of Hitler’s propaganda, which insisted that ‘a lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth’. As a society, we have a duty to react to this, out of respect for our history and for several generations of Brazilians who were victims of the mishaps of that government,” he said.