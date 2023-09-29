Giancarlo Polesello says it is necessary to “get the patient out of bed as quickly as possible” to avoid possible complications

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, should try to get out of bed from Saturday (September 30, 2023), after having undergone hip surgery in the early afternoon of this Friday (September 29), at the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Brasília.

According to orthopedic doctor Giancarlo Polesello, responsible for the surgical procedure, the PT member is already “with very useful lower limb strength” to begin physical recovery exercises.

“We always try to get the patient out of bed as quickly as possible. This is because complications are avoided with this procedure. As long as the patient is able to, is conscious and regains muscle strength, it is desirable to get the patient out of bed as quickly as possible.”he declared.

Polesello said that “probably early tomorrow” will it be possible to try to get Lula to get out of bed, since “he woke up very well”. The Chief Executive will be transferred to an apartment in the hospital unit this Friday (September 29th) – he will not need to be admitted to the ICU.

“He will probably start exercising actively in bed, then we try to leave him sitting in bed and so on, until he is able to get out of bed, stand up and take his first steps. He will be able to step on the ground with all his might. With a walker, due to balance”explained the doctor.

The specialist stated that the use of a walker is necessary, because when “The patient undergoes surgery of this size, has balance problems and it takes a few weeks to recover. So, the walker is desirable”.