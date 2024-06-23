President traveled to the capital of São Paulo this Sunday (June 23); meeting was not published in the official agenda

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) must meet with the former president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), 93 years old, and with the American philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky, 95 years old. The meeting in São Paulo should be held on Monday (June 24, 2024). It was not disclosed in the official presidential agenda.

Lula traveled to the capital of São Paulo on Sunday morning (June 23). The meeting with the former Tucano president should be held the week following Fernando Henrique’s birthday, which was celebrated on June 18th. Opponents in the presidential elections of the 1990s, Fernando Henrique declared support for Lula in 2022.

Chomsky has also declared support for Lula in a presidential campaign. The American philosopher visited Lula in 2018 in Curitiba prison, where the president was imprisoned for 18 months.

The linguist is in poor health. He stayed in the hospital for 1 week Portuguese Beneficencein São Paulo, to treat a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) suffered in June 2023. Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday (June 18) and is recovering at home.