(Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is expected to make a decision on nominees for the Central Bank’s board in the coming days, according to Finance Minister Fernando Haddad.

According to Haddad, Lula will indicate technical names for directors of the Central Bank. The directors of Monetary Policy, Bruno Serra, and Supervisory Board, Paulo Souza, are ending their terms – it is possible that the latter will be reappointed to the post, but the final decision has not been announced.

“The president was waiting for the committees to be set up, because the Senate (Economic Affairs) committee has to question the candidates. And this just happened, last week. He (Lula) has already received indications and should make a decision in the coming days”, explained Haddad.

In an event organized by the newspapers Valor Econômico and O Globo this Monday, the minister said he considers that the subject of changes in the BC’s board is “too valued”.

“There will be no difficulty in the Senate. They are technical names. I think this subject is overrated. The president is very calm about this,” he added.

(Reporting by Luana Maria Benedito)