Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 21:56

Former Chief of Staff José Dirceu said, in an interview with Free Channelfrom Bandeirantes, released this Sunday, 7, that the government should have formed a “broad front table” that supported President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva right after the 2022 election, with the aim of giving “a broad front face”.

“(During the elections) the government managed to establish a dialogue with Congress and political forces. What didn’t happen (after the elections)? We should have formed a broad front table, with personalities, with an address, with positions of support for the government, with proposals and criticisms. With a broad front face. As the parties have”, said the former minister.

Dirceu said he intends to reorganize his life in the coming months before deciding his political future. He said he was arrested as part of Operation Lava Jato so that he would make a plea bargain.

“I have to reorganize my life. As I am being acquitted, I was arrested four times and they wouldn’t let me go free because they wanted me to turn state’s evidence. I wrote two books of memoirs, the second of which I should publish by March. I tried to read and reread Brazilian classics,” said the former minister, mentioning that there is still “a pending matter” in court.

“The only reason to arrest me was to denounce Lula. The conversations are in Vaza Jato. ‘Fix a case, denounce his daughter and he’ll turn state’. He’ll die in prison. Now he’ll turn state’ when we denounce his daughter’. (Antonio) Palocci is another story that I won’t go into here because it’s not my style,” he declared.

When asked if he had dinner with President Lula in recent days, he denied it. “I haven’t spoken to the president personally since he took office. I speak to ministers, party presidents. I have relationships with deputies, senators and governors. I am involved in politics, and it’s almost necessary in my life,” he said.

“Now it’s the 2024 election that matters, then the renewal of the PT next year. Then in 2026, we’ll see how I can reposition myself in the country’s institutional political life,” he added.