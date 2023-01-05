The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) included Portugal in the list of countries he intends to visit until March. In December, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, had already confirmed Lula’s trips to Argentina, the United States and China.

However, as the PT’s agenda is still being defined, there are no dates and orders established for the destinations.

On January 23, the head of the Planalto should land in Argentina to meet with the nation’s president, Alberto Fernández. The two already met on Monday (Jan 2), at the Itamaraty Palace. The meeting led to a meeting between the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand Ambassador of Argentina to Brazil, Daniel Scioli.

ARGENTINA

Before assuming the presidency of Brazil, Lula was guided by the future minister Mauro Vieira to rebuild bridges with developed countries like the United States and China, and that the relationship with these nations should be “balanced and sovereign”.

Vieira also confirmed that Lula will make official visits to the US and China at the beginning of his term. “Briefly, in the first 3 months”said the future chancellor to journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), headquarters of the transitional government, in Brasília.

According to him, Lula’s 1st international trip will be to Argentina, where the future president will participate in the summit of Celac (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States), on January 24, 2023. After the event, the PT should have his 1st bilateral meeting with the Argentine head of state, Alberto Fernández.

“We want to have an intense, productive relationship with these countries, but a balanced, sovereign relationship, and to develop, within the national interest, all possibilities for cooperation and exchange in all senses with these countries”said Vieira.