Confirmation of the trip will be decided on this Monday; PT will take advantage of the holiday to reinforce the readjustment of the minimum wage and correction of the Income Tax exemption range

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should go this Monday (May 1, 2023) to an event organized by trade union centrals in Vale do Anhangabaú, in the central region of São Paulo, to celebrate Labor Day, celebrated on May 1st. He will take advantage of the platform to reinforce measures aimed at income generation, which is defended by the PT as a means of making the economy grow.

In addition to Lula, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho (PT), has also confirmed its presence. Union leaders, congressmen and federal government officials should also participate.

The event is in its 5th consecutive year and was organized by the following trade union centrals:

CUT (United Workers’ Central);

Union Force;

UGT (General Union of Workers);

CSB (Central of Brazilian Trade Unions);

CTB (Central of Workers and Workers of Brazil);

NCST (New Workers Union Central).

Interunion Central of the Working and Public Class

In a statement made on the national radio and television network on Sunday (April 30, 2023), Lula confirmed the signing of a provisional measure to raise the minimum wage, which will rise from R$1,302 to R$1,320 – a 1.38% readjustment . The new value takes effect from this Monday.

Minimum wage readjustments will cost R$40.8 billion in 2023, according to calculations by Gabriel Leal de Barros, chief economist at Ryo Asset. By the end of 2022, the minimum wage was R$1,212.

The minimum wage impacts public spending because it represents the floor of social security benefits, such as retirement, pensions and aid. The cost of raising the minimum wage to R$1,302 in 2023 would be R$36 billion. With the increase of R$ 18 in the salary from May, the additional expense will be R$ 40.8 billion to the Union.

Lula also said that he will send to Congress a bill that will define the new minimum wage appreciation policy based on the calculation of the previous year’s inflation and the consolidated GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 2 years before.

There is still no date, however, for the presentation of the text to the Legislature. The government wants to approve the proposal by the end of this year so that the new rules start to apply from 2024.

In his speech, Lula reiterated his promise that he will exempt anyone earning up to R$5,000 from income tax. He said that the amount should be reached by the end of his term, in 2027.

The Chief Executive announced the 1st stage of this process, which was to increase the exemption range from R$ 1,903 to R$ 2,640.

The change in the IRPF (Individual Income Tax) table as of May 1st will result in a cost of R$ 3.2 billion in 2023. According to the Federal Revenue Service, around 13 million people will be exempt from this tax year.

In 2024, the impact will be BRL 6 billion. Since 2015, there is no correction in the exemption range.

In February, when Lula announced the change in the table, the Tax Authorities said that the update was due to inflation in the period, which was approximately 50%.

“To implement the measure, the IRPF exemption range will be increased to R$ 2,112, with a simplified monthly deduction of R$ 528 being allowed”, informed the IRS in a note.

Watch Lula’s speech on Sunday (3min54s):

