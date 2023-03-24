The last time Brazil was represented at a summit meeting was in 2009, also under the presidency of Lula

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should be invited to participate in the G7 summit, which will be held in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19th to 21st. Itamaraty is awaiting a phone call between the president and the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, in the week following his return from China. The information is from G1.

This will be Brazil’s 1st participation in the meeting since 2009. The country participated in the event another 5 times, in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008, all under the command of the current president.

They are part of the G7: Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom. The Presidents of the European Union and the European Council also regularly participate in the meetings.

The president’s trip to the G7 summit should alter the planning of Lula’s trip to Africa, initially scheduled for May. They are on the itinerary of the African continent: South Africa, Angola and Mozambique.

International politics has been one of the focuses of his new mandate. In addition to the US, the PT has already visited Argentina and Uruguay.

The Brazilian president has cultivated his relations abroad for decades, mainly between leftist forces in Latin America and Europe. The economic growth and popularity of his 1st government expanded this image.

Internally, Lula seeks to convey to the electorate the image that he has prestige abroad and that he is reversing the isolation that Brazil was subjected to in the international community during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).