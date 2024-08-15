President has been talking to ministers and the economic team about the decision; nomination in August is seen as a way to empty the end of Campos Neto’s term

Members of the government’s leadership assess that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must formalize the nomination of Monetary Policy Director Gabriel Galípolo for the presidency of the BC (Central Bank) until the end of August. The timing The decision is seen as a way of emptying the end of the term of the president of the authority, Roberto Campos Neto, and of preparing the ground in the Senate for the hearing that the new nominee will need to undergo by the end of the year.

Since the beginning of his government, in 2023, Lula has criticized Campos Neto for 2 main reasons: having been chosen by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and for keeping the interest rate at levels considered high by the PT member. It is currently at 10.5%. The BC president’s term ends at the end of the year.

On Tuesday (13.Aug.2024), the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid that Lula will still talk to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), about the hearing of the name that will be indicated by the PT member to lead the monetary authority. The Poder360 found out, however, that the conversation has not yet been scheduled and should take place next week.

Galípolo was appointed to the position by Lula in June 2023. In recent weeks, the Monetary Policy Minister has diverged from the government’s position on the current interest rate range.

On August 12, he stated that a possible increase in the Selic rate “it’s on the table”. According to him, the measure is not 100% ruled out and everything will depend on the indication of numerous “variables”.

The divergent position, however, is downplayed by members of the government. They believe that Galípolo is seeking to gain greater credibility with the financial market. The recent statements, therefore, would have the president’s approval.

“We have to gain credibility. I personally do, but I think the new directors [também]before the market. Even because we are less known than the directors who are there”, declared at the 2nd Warren Day event, held by the brokerage firm Warren Investimentos, in São Paulo, on August 12.

On June 25, Lula received Galípolo at Planalto. They discussed the country’s inflation target and the regulation of the continuous target system. Haddad also participated in the meeting.