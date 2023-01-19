“The idea is that by the end of this month the president can announce the readjustment of both Capes and CNPq”, said the Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana (PT), said this Thursday (19.jan.2022) that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) should announce still in January the increase in scholarships from Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel) and CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development), which serve undergraduate and graduate students.

“The idea is that by the end of this month the president can announce the readjustment of both Capes and CNPq”, declared the minister. The values ​​have been frozen since 2013.

Camilo Santana spoke to journalists at the Planalto Palace after participating in a meeting with Lula, deans of federal universities and institutes and other ministers.

read in this link (51 KB) the list of institutions represented at the meeting. In addition to Camilo, the following ministers participated:

Rui Costa (PT) – Civil House;

(PT) – Civil House; Marcio Macedo (PT) – General Secretariat;

(PT) – General Secretariat; Luciana Santos (PC do B) – Science and Technology.

When she was announced as minister, on December 22, Luciana Santos stated that the values ​​would be readjusted at least in the case of the CNPq, which is subordinate to the Science and Technology portfolio.

“This is a debate that we are going to have to do with the full context of the resources that will be available. At first, you need to make at least the inflationary adjustment”she declared at the time.

Master’s students with a CNPq scholarship earn R$ 1,500 per month. Doctoral ones, BRL 2,200. Scientific initiation scholarship holders receive R$ 400. The complete table of amounts can be read this link.