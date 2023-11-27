There is an expectation in Planalto that the announcement will be made by 2pm, when the PT member leaves for Saudi Arabia

There is a possibility that the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announce its nominees for the Federal Supreme Court and for the command of the Attorney General’s Office this Monday (27.Nov.2023), before embarking on a tour abroad for 8 days. They must be appointed, as already published by the Power360 on November 24th, Flavio Dino for the STF and Paulo Gonet for the PGR.

Lula had suggested that he would nominate both at dinner with ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Gilmar Mendes and Cristiano Zanin on Thursday (23.Nov.2023). Over the weekend, the expectation that the nomination would come out this Monday (Nov 27) grew.

The recent controversy between the STF and the Senate, with the approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that limits the powers of the Court, could still influence the timing of Lula’s nomination, despite Planalto considering the matter resolved after last week’s dinner.

Some of Lula’s allied congressmen doubted that Dino could be nominated this year because they understood that there would not be enough time to approve the name in 2023. This would cause the minister to be exposed to the opposition for longer and complicate his evaluation in the hearing.

If approved by the Senate, Dino could stay on the Court for 20 years. He would take the place of Rosa Weberwhich if retired In September.

Dino’s name was always among the favorites to be nominated, but it cooled down after Lula’s nominee for the DPU (Union Public Defender’s Office) was rejected in the Senate and after that, the fact was a “message” for the president did not nominate the Minister of Justice to the STF. When the dust settled, Dino was once again the favorite for the position.

Who is Flávio Dino

Born in São Luís (MA), Flávio Dino de Castro e Costa, 55 years old, will be able to stay at the Court until April 30, 2043, when he will turn 75 and will have to retire compulsorily. In other words, he can serve on the Court for the next 20 years.

Graduated in law from UFMA (Federal University of Maranhão) in 1991, the nominee was a lawyer and law professor. He was a judge from 1994 to 2006 – the year he ran for a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. Elected to the legislature dand from 2007 to 2010, he served as a federal deputy for PC do B do Maranhão. In 2008, he ran for mayor of the capital São Luís, but lost to João Castelo.

In 2010, Dino ran for governor of Maranhão and was defeated by Roseana Sarney. In 2011, he assumed the position of president of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism), which he held until 2014, when he decided to run again for the government of Maranhão.

In the same year, Dino won in the 1st round with 63.52% of the votes. In 2018, he was also re-elected in the 1st round with 59.29% of the votes. However, he was chosen by Lula to head the Ministry of Justice in his 3rd term.

If approved by the CCJ, Dino’s nomination will go to the Upper House plenary, where he will need the support of at least 41 senators.

In history, senators only rejected 5 nominees for the STF, all in 1894, during the government of then president Floriano Peixoto (1891-1894).

In relation to Lula’s 3 governments, Flávio Dino will be the 10th nominated by the PT member to the STF. It is Lula’s 2nd appointment to the STF in his 3rd term. In June this year, he appointed Cristiano Zanin to the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski.

Who is Paulo Gonet

Paulo Gustavo Gonet Branco He is 62 years old and has a doctorate in law, state and Constitution from UnB (University of Brasília) and a master’s degree in human rights from the University of Essex, in England.

He is the founder, together with minister Gilmar Mendes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), of the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law, currently IDP (Brazilian Institute of Education, Development and Research), in Brasília.

He currently holds the position of interim electoral attorney general, but has also served as deputy electoral attorney general and deputy attorney general of the Republic.

He was responsible for favorable opinion from the MPE (Federal Public Ministry) to ineligibility of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the action on the meeting with ambassadors. The deputy attorney’s name received support from ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Gilmar Mendes for the position.

Gonet was also responsible for going to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), during the 2022 elections, and to present a representation against Bolsonaro for his speeches challenging the Brazilian electoral system. He also requested that channels, including the digital newspaper Power360they had to delete the video of the meeting with the ambassadors.