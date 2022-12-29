The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), should complete the assembly of the 1st echelon of his government this Thursday (29.Dec.2022). From 11 am, the PT must announce the 16 ministers who are missing to compose the Esplanada from 2023.

In the last stage of disclosing the names, Lula gave space to 3 centrist parties that he hopes to have in his support base in Congress: PSD, MDB and União Brasil.

Lula must include a total of 9 subtitles with ministries:

PT (10);

PSB (3);

MDB (3);

PDT (2);

Union Brazil (2);

PC of B (1);

PSD (1);

Network (2);

Psol (1).

Considering the other parties allied with Lula, but which do not have representatives on the Esplanada, the PT can reach a total base of 287 deputies.

They are: Solidarity, Citizenship, PV, Avante and Pros. All supported Lula’s election.

The 5 parties should only be contemplated with positions in the 2nd echelon, such as presidency of public agencies.

The numbers are insufficient to approve PECs (proposed amendments to the Constitution) – votes from 308 deputies and 49 senators are needed. Some of the priorities listed by the new government should end up depending on this device, such as tax reform.

By contemplating the 3 parties in the center, Lula intended to increase the number of votes that he can count on in the Chamber and in the Senate to approve proposals of interest to him, but the legislative support will not be automatic, nor full.

Adherence to the Lula administration is not ideological and will change according to variables such as the country’s economic situation, the capacity of ministers to influence their co-religionists and the proposal under discussion.

O Power360 estimated, based on the profile of the elected groups, that Lula must in fact have the support of 181 deputies and 29 senators. The calculation was based on the presence of congressmen allied to the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), or who are already in opposition to Lula and who are part of the parties contemplated with ministries.

A practical example of the difficulty that Lula will have with Congress, even having ceded ministries, is the veto to the name of the leader of União Brasil in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (BA). He had been nominated by the bench to assume a ministry with the acronym joining the government.

Historical opponent of the PT in Bahia, however, he had his name vetoed by the senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and by the State Governor and future Chief of Staff, Rui Costa (PT). The influence that Nascimento has on the bench will certainly define the behavior of most of his supporters.

Another point of irritation among allies was the wide space granted to the PT in the formation of the 1st echelon of the government. Lula’s acronym should remain with 10 ministries, including Finance, Chief of Staff, Education and Social Development.