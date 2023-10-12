President underwent 2 surgical procedures on September 29 and is recovering in Alvorada

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) shared this Thursday (12.Oct.2023) his 1st image after undergoing surgical procedures, on September 29th. The PT member placed a prosthesis on the head of the femur on his right leg and also removed excess skin on his eyelids. It is not possible to see from the image posted whether there is still any hematoma (purple spot caused by trauma or blood leaking under the skin, common in surgeries) or edema (swelling) on ​​the face. O Power360 reported on Wednesday (Oct 11) that the region has already healed. The publication was shared to announce that he had spoken with the president of Israel, Isaac Herzog – find out more here.