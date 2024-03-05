The menu served was the same one served to Lira and Chamber leaders two weeks ago

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) received on Tuesday night (March 5, 2024), at Palácio do Alvorada, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm), Rui Costa (Civil House), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), and Paulo Pimenta (Secom), in addition to party leaders to discuss Planalto's relationship with the Senate. He served snacks, such as cheese balls, cold cuts, whiskey, soda and water, the same served to the Chamber leaders two weeks ago, when he also made a happy hour in Alvorada.