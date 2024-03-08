The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Friday (8th March); trip will be from March 9th to 16th

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will send First Lady Janja Lula da Silva to a UN (United Nations) meeting on women in New York (USA). The measure was published in Official Diary of the Union this Friday (8th March). Here's the complete (PDF – 90 kB).

According to the decree, Janja's official trip will be from March 9th to 16th. She will participate in the 68th UN Commission on Women, considered one of the biggest events on gender equality and women's empowerment.

Janja took the lead in the new Lula government. She is responsible for answering Lula's (PT) calls when he is at Palácio da Alvorada.

Considered an electoral asset and supported by Lula, Janja will work directly in the 2024 municipal campaign in favor of PT candidates or parties allied to the government in the main cities. Conversations with the PT leadership are ongoing.