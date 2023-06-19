Planalto delivered a proposal after Lira buried Bolsonaro’s mining project in indigenous lands at Dino’s request

Bill presented by the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and linked to the tightening of rules for the sale of gold is one of the government agendas that could cause wear and tear in the relationship between the Planalto Palace and Congress, considering opposing interests between protection of the environment and agendas of the ruralist group.

The proposal, originally suggested by 5 ministries as an MP (provisional measure), was filed in the Chamber on June 13, 2023 as PL 3025/2023 (here’s the full – 187 KB). The project began to be discussed in the GT (working group) created on January 26, 2023 –same period of new complaints against illegal mining activities in indigenous lands based on the repercussion of the humanitarian situation of the Yanomami.

Document attached to the project –signed by ministers Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security), Marina Silva (Environment), Fernando Haddad (farm) and Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy)– argues that the proposition has the “purpose of proposing measures against the activities of criminal organizations, including the exploitation of mining, in indigenous lands”.

“The Working Group was made up of the following bodies: Secretariat for Access to Justice; National Secretariat of Public Security; Federal police; Federal Highway Police. And representatives of the Ministries of Indigenous Peoples, Mines and Energy, Defence, Human Rights and Citizenship and Finance were invited to participate”says the document.

Mining activity is a topic that causes disagreements in Congress. In 2022, the Bill 191/2021on the initiative of the then government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), had its urgent request approved in plenary, but its processing was paralyzed and the creation of a working group to discuss the subject was announced, but the temporary collegiate did not go ahead.

On March 29, Flávio Dino sent a letter (full – 925 KB) tothe President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), asking for the withdrawal of Bolsonaro’s project from the pipeline. There are at least two more proposals on a related topic in progress in the House without having, for the time being, perspective of progress. The proposals were presented by congressmen allied with the Lula government and the opposition.

The initiative meets, in addition to the Planalto issues of signaling minorities (such as indigenous communities), the determination of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) which, on April 29, 2023, decided to suspend the call “presumption of good faith” in acquiring gold. The term is provided for in Law 12844/2013by former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“The legality of the gold purchased and the good faith of the acquiring legal entity are presumed when the information mentioned in this article, provided by the seller, are duly filed at the headquarters of the institution legally authorized to carry out the purchase of gold”, establishes the legislation.

With the understanding of the Court in the action reported by Minister Gilmar Mendes, the Lula government was given a period of 90 days for the Union to establish a new framework for the inspection of the gold market, with measures that “prevent the acquisition of gold extracted from areas of environmental protection and Indigenous Lands”. The indication of the STF is part of the content of PL 3025/2023.

OPPOSITION TO THE PROPOSAL

The total number of deputies who will potentially be against the agenda of the Lula government adds up to more than the absolute majority of the plenary of the House, of 237, given the number of congressmen who are part of the FPA (Parliamentary Agriculture Front), whose agendas are aimed at protecting exploitation of environmental areas, and they are not in Lula’s base.

The FPA has 292 members, considering that 8 deputies, according to official information, are out of office (the original total is then 300). An X-ray of the FPA lists that, of the 292 seats, just over 10% (34 seats) belong to the hard core of the government: PT, Patriota, PV, PSB, PDT, PC do B, Avante and Solidariedade.

The other posts are the names of the captions that are in Centrão, in the opposition or declare themselves independent. In this group, which has decided to vote or not on matters of interest to the Planalto, depending on each project, there are members of the PP, PSDB, PSD, União Brasil, MDB, PL, Citizenship and Republicans. The Novo, until now, has been the most consolidated opposition of the Casa Baixa.

WHAT’S IN THE PROJECT

With the bill, Lula’s management seeks to create norms that meet the greater control of the activity of buying and selling gold, determining for example that “in the mining permission regime, gold will be considered a financial asset or exchange instrument until its first sale, which will be exclusive to institutions that are part of the National Financial System authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil”.

BB (Banco do Brasil) is not mentioned in the current legislation on the gold market in Brazil: Law 7766/1989, Law 11685/2008 It is Law 12844/2013. In the respective laws, the BC (Central Bank) is already punctuated as a monetary authority that participates in the regulation of transactions.

With the inclusion of BB, the aim is to create one more control mechanism on the part of the Union, which it deems necessary to meet the purpose of the legal framework presented to the Chamber. The text also signals the taxation of activities, as it makes it mandatory to issue NFs (electronic invoices) for the purchase and sale of gold.

If the proposition becomes law, the cargo seized in situations of legal non-compliance will become the public coffers of the Union.

PL 3025/2023 also establishes the creation of the Gold Transport and Custody Guide, a document for the ANM (National Mining Agency) to monitor the movements of the metal in Brazil. Gold sellers will have to fill in the form in the ANM system for each transaction. The bill establishes the guidelines for the operationalization of the document. The seller will have civil and criminal liability for the information provided.

SEALS

The bill prevents owners of financial institutions that operate in the sale of gold from garimpos from also being owners of garimpos or having family members in this situation. The objective, according to the government, is to close loopholes for the illegal sale of the metal, known as laundering.

Article 7 of the bill sent by Lula establishes that, if the proposition becomes law, “are prevented from exercising corporate control, from participating in the corporate control group, as well as from occupying management positions or functions in statutory or contractual bodies, of institutions that are part of the National Financial System authorized to operate by the Central Bank of Brazil, that carry out the activity of first acquisition of gold from garimpeiro mining, the people who”:

are holders of mining processes;

have received powers to act on behalf of holders of mining rights for the sale of gold; It is

have a final criminal conviction or sentence handed down by a collegiate judicial body for the practice of the following crimes: criminal organization; qualified reception; extraction; transportation or commercialization of gold without mining title; washing; land grabbing; concussion; active corruption; passive corruption; against the popular economy; against the public faith; against the tax order; social security contribution evasion;

or have a spouse, partner and relatives, consanguineous or similar, up to the 3rd degree, who are holders of mining processes or have received powers to act on behalf of holders of mining rights for the sale of gold.

GOVERNMENT’S RELATIONSHIP WITH CONGRESS

The Lula government faces resistance from Congress, especially from deputies, to approve projects that are dear to them. Rules taken as “ideological”like the one dedicated to the protection of indigenous people, have generated repeated erosion in the relationship between the Planalto Palace and allied and opposition congressmen.

The most recent case of consensus difficulty involves the time frame. Also in January, the President of the Republic gave statements that prioritized the indigenous cause to the detriment of economic activities carried out in recent years under less inspection pressure. Mining activity, as shown by reports submitted in action to the STF, has grown since 2020.

In the Chamber, since 2007, the bill that establishes the thesis of the so-called legal framework, which reduces the possibility of lands occupied by indigenous people being considered as such, has been pending. The approval was a nod to the STF, as an attempt to stop the judgment at the Court, he said to the Power360 the deputy Joe Thunder before the approval of the urgency that was of its authorship.

With Lula’s signals between January and March for the demarcation of territories already made official by Funai (National Indian Foundation) and the inclusion of the issue on the Supreme agenda, Centrão deputies, with Lira’s consent, managed in less than 1 month approve an urgent request and the project itself in plenary.

In the Senate, however, the agenda has received little attention from the president. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) with regard to speed. Despite pressure from senators linked to ruralism and the segment, Pacheco has reiterated that the discussion will be initiated in thematic commissions. There is, however, no date for the procedure to begin.

Temporal framework is the legal thesis that states that indigenous peoples have the right to occupy only the lands they occupied or already disputed on October 5, 1988, date of promulgation of the Constitution. The thesis appeared in 2009.