Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 7:05

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took three ministers from his government to a rally for the candidates for mayor and vice mayor of São Paulo, Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and Marta Suplicy (PT), held this Saturday, the 24th, in the Campo Limpo neighborhood, in the southern part of the capital. In his speech, Lula sent a message to his own party and to the others who support the ticket.

“We have to treat Boulos not as a PSOL candidate, but as a candidate of the PT, the PSOL, the PCdoB, the PV, the PDT, of all the parties,” he said, recalling: “This is the first time I have come to São Paulo to ask for votes for a candidate who is not from the PT.”

The party enters the electoral campaign for the City Hall of the capital of São Paulo for the first time without a head of the ticket.

In 2020, PT candidate Jilmar Tatto performed poorly and did not even make it to the second round, which ended up being contested between Boulos and Bruno Covas (PSDB). This year, given the popularity of the PSOL candidate, the PT candidates overcame the resistance of Tatto’s group and joined their ally’s campaign with Marta as his running mate.

POLICY

Without mentioning Pablo Marçal (PRTB), but in reference to him, Lula said that there is a candidate presenting himself as outside of politics and “shouting” that he is honest. For the president, it is necessary to reinforce that Boulos is in politics, “has a party, has commitments”.

Lula has been increasing his presence at events organized by the Boulos/Marta ticket. In his speech, Boulos stated that, if elected, he would count on partnerships with the federal government. Later, in another electoral event, in the east zone, the PSOL candidate’s platform was attended by the Finance Minister and former Mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad.

