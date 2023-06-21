Lula in Rome, received at the Quirinale by Mattarella. The hug with Pope Francis, then the meeting with Meloni

Today was a day full of meetings for the Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho arrived in Rome on an official visit to be received by the premier Giorgia Meloni. The meeting with the Prime Minister, scheduled for 5.00 pm, follows the early afternoon appointment with Pope francesco and that of this morning with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and, before that, those with the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and the former prime minister Massimo D’Alema.

At Palazzo Chigi the meeting between Lula and Giorgia Meloni

The meeting between Giorgia Meloni and Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva at Palazzo Chigi lasted over an hour. On the table the major current issues, with a focus on conflict in Ukraine.

Lula to Mattarella: “Strengthen relations between the two countries”

In the morning the Brazilian head of state, accompanied by his first lady, was welcomed at the Quirinal from Sergio Mattarella: first the honors in the courtyard of the presidential palace, then the two presidents headed inside for the private interview and you are entertained for breakfast. “Your presence in Rome is an honor for the Italian Republic and for me it is a great pleasure to welcome you and the delegation that accompanies you. In reality, I must say welcome back, because you met two of my predecessors at the Quirinale, they are very pleased that you return to the Quirinale as president of Brazil”. Thus Mattarella during the meeting with Lula.

