The President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, today on an official visit to Rome, met the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein and Pope Francis in the Vatican. At 17, therefore, the meeting at Palazzo Chigi with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

AT THE QUIRINALE FROM MATTARELLA: “BROTHER COUNTRIES”

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella received Lula this morning at the Quirinale, subsequently entertaining him at breakfast. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirielli, was present at the meeting.

”Welcome President!”. The Head of State thus welcomed Lula at the Quirinale. ”Your presence in Rome – said Mattarella – is an honor for the Italian Republic and for me it is a great pleasure to welcome you and the delegation that accompanies you. In reality, I have to welcome you back, because you met two of my predecessors at the Quirinale. I am very pleased that you return to the Quirinale as president of Brazil”.

Mattarella expressed to Lula ”great appreciation for his defense of democracy and Parliament when there was an assault on Parliament in an attempt to subvert the electoral results. It was a very important moment of great democracy. His presence here is once again an opportunity to reaffirm the closeness and friendship that binds Brazil and Italy and the will to increase our collaboration from every point of view”.

“An interview with President Sergio Mattarella on the closest relations between two sister countries, Italy and Brazil, and on the agreement between the European Union and Mercosur”, wrote Lula on Twitter, posting photos of his meeting today at the Quirinale with the President of the Republic. “We will work to bring our universities closer together and expand trade between our countries,” adds the Brazilian president in his tweet.

THE MEETING WITH THE SECRETARY PD SCHLEIN

Pd secretary Elly Schlein also met with Lula in the morning. “I am very happy to have been able to meet President Lula for the first time, a very positive meeting, we discussed common challenges, democracy, the climate, social justice”, said the dem after the meeting.

THE EMBRACE WITH THE POPE

He then stopped at the Vatican, where President Lula was welcomed by the Pope with a warm embrace. The 45-minute face-to-face between Bergoglio and Lula took place in the Auletta of the Paul VI Hall.

“I’m still alive”, the words of the Pope, standing leaning on a cane, as Lula arrived. “We are in wartime, peace is very fragile”, he then underlined in Spanish during the exchange of gifts. In fact, Bergoglio also gave Lula a bronze casting with a flower and an inscription that reminds us that peace is a fragile flower.

“Courage”, Francis then said to Lula, accompanied on the visit by his wife Rosangela Da Silva, who is very socially involved in Brazil.

Bergoglio gave Lula this year’s message for peace; the document on Human Fraternity; the book on the Statio Orbis of 27 March 2020, and a bronze bas-relief ‘Peace is a fragile flower’. In turn, Lula paid homage to the Pope with a print by the Pernambuco artist JF Borges and a depiction of the statue of Our Lady of Nazarè, from Belem. It is the same gift he gave to Ukrainian President Zelensky in May on the occasion of his visit.

“I thank Pope Francis for the audience in the Vatican and for the beautiful speech on peace in the world,” Lula wrote on Twitter, posting photos of his meeting and his embrace with the Pontiff.

The Brazilian president, as he announced in recent days, has officially invited the Pope to participate in the celebration in honor of Our Lady of Nazareth which takes place in Belem in October