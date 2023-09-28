Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/27/2023 – 22:39

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated this Wednesday (27) that Brazil has the potential to become the most competitive country on the planet in the production of clean and sustainable energy over the next few decades. The statement was made during the signing ceremony of the concession contracts arising from the first Transmission Lines Auction of 2023, held in June. The auction was the largest in the country’s history, with a forecast of R$15.7 billion in investments in more than 6 thousand kilometers of transmission lines in six Brazilian states.

“There is no other topic discussed in the world today other than the climate issue. And within the climate issue, the energy issue. And within the energy issue, the transition from fossil energy to clean energy. And, in this aspect, I think that Brazil can become an unbeatable country from a competitiveness point of view”, stated the president.

Lula highlighted the capacity to expand energy production in different segments and compared Brazil with the role played by Saudi Arabia, one of the largest oil producers on the planet.

“In a country that has the capacity to produce wind, solar, water, biomass, green hydrogen, biodiesel, ethanol, it is practically impossible for us to beat anyone. What is important is that we understand the extent of the responsibility that is in our hands, that the poor states of the Northeast can benefit from this energy transition, just like the North region,” he said.

“That’s why we put it in the PAC [Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento] the equivalent of an investment of R$60 billion. What Saudi Arabia meant for fossil fuels in the 20th century and in this quarter of the 21st century, Brazil can mean for the energy transition, clean energy”, he added.

Transmission lines

In total, the transmission line auction foresees 33 projects to be built in Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe. The term for commercial operation of the projects varies from 36 to 66 months, for concessions lasting 30 years, counting from the signing of the contracts.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, highlighted the relevance of the investments, which will mainly reinforce, according to him, the transmission networks in the Northeast region and the north of the Southeast region, expanding the capacity to transport clean and renewable energy to the Southeast, which is the country’s cargo center. Of the 29 companies participating in the auction, 8 were foreign.

“We have a stable regulatory framework, respect for contracts, predictability and, above all, political and social stability. It’s no surprise that today we are signing contracts for the largest broadcast auction ever held. We achieved more than 50% discount on the initial predicted values, a saving of more than R$1 billion per year for the Brazilian consumer, in addition to generating more than 60 thousand direct and indirect job opportunities”, stated the minister.