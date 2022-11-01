Former governor of Piauí will be a bridge with Marcelo Castro, rapporteur, and will work with other PT members

Now president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) appointed former governor and senator-elect Wellington Dias (PT-PI) to take the demands of the new government to the budget rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI).

Dias will head a working group that also includes deputies Rui Falcão (PT-SP) and José Guimarães (PT-CE), in addition to former minister Aloizio Mercadante, who coordinated Lula’s program.

The new government will buy time if it manages to give the 2023 Budget a form closer to what it thinks is ideal.

Wellington Days is one of those listed to take on a ministry in the economic area. Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) is also mentioned for the area.

According to PT members heard by the Power 360the reason why he was the chosen one is the proximity to Castro. Both are from Piauí and political allies.