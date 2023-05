António Guterres, UN secretary general, and President Lula met on the last day of the G7 summit in Japan. | Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Presidency of the Republic

President Lula said this Sunday, in a meeting with the UN Secretary-General, the Portuguese António Guterres, that the war between Russia and Ukraine should be discussed in the United Nations Security Council, informed sources at the Presidency of the Republic. The meeting lasted half an hour and took place within the ambit of the G7 summit, dominated by discussions on the possibilities of a peace plan and in which Lula harshly criticized the UN.

According to the official communiqué, the fact that the conflict is not being dealt with in the UN Security Council demonstrates the need to reform the body, a theme reiterated by Lula in the G7 sessions in which he participated. Lula suggested the inclusion of new permanent members – an ambition of the PT since his first passage through the Planalto, between 2003 and 2010 – so that the Security Council “regains effectiveness, political and moral authority to deal with the conflicts and dilemmas of the 21st century ”. “In 1945, the UN was founded to avoid a new world war, but the multilateral mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution no longer work”, said Lula before the meeting with Guterres.

Guterres, in turn, said that international forums such as the G20, which brings together the 19 largest economies in the world and the European Union and whose presidency will be assumed by Brazil at the end of this year, have a great contribution in what to do to help resolve the conflict. . Brazil will also assume, in October, the rotating presidency of the Security Council, which was with Russia in April and, at the moment, is exercised by Switzerland.