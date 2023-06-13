President defends the need for more diplomacy and less armed interventions in Ukraine, Palestine and Yemen

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Monday (June 12, 2023) that the “Horrors of War” cannot be treated selectively. The PT spoke on the subject with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the Planalto Palace. “There is no military solution to this conflict. We need more diplomacy and less armed intervention in Ukraine, Palestine, Yemen. The horrors of war and the suffering it causes cannot be treated selectively.”