04/07/2024 – 20:09

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) complained this Thursday, the 4th, about the criticism he received due to his veto of the bill that deals with the temporary release of prisoners, the “saidinha”. According to the president, the decision to block parts of the bill was a matter of principle.

“If we believe that the family is the basis of society, and is the first pillar of democracy, how can I, as head of state, allow a guy who is in prison for committing a crime… how can I allow this citizen who did not commit any heinous crime, who did not commit rape, how can I prevent this guy from seeing his family,” said the president.

“But the people overturned the veto. So, there is no way out, there is because the Constitution guarantees it”, the president pointed out, complaining about the debate of “a lot of discussion that has nothing to do with it”. According to Lula, however, his focus in this term is to discuss “only the main thing”.

Recently, the government suffered a setback when the Chamber of Deputies proposed a bill that equates abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy with homicide.

The president was at the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM) this afternoon, where he participated in the laying of the cornerstone of the Orion Project, a laboratory complex for advanced research into pathogens, and announced the continuation of the Sirius Project, a 68,000 square meter particle accelerator.

The little outing

The text that was approved by the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate authorizes the release of low-risk prisoners only for vocational training, high school or higher education courses. It prohibits, however, the benefit from being granted for family visits or even for the participation of prisoners in activities that help them return to social life.