Along with Maduro, the president said that economic blockades are worse than war

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized this Monday (May 29, 2023) the US economic blockades against Venezuela and stated that sanctions “Killing children”. Lula’s speech was given in response to journalists after a bilateral meeting with the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, at the Planalto Palace.

“I always think that the blockade is worse than a war, because in war, normally, soldiers die in battle, but the blockade kills children, women, people who have nothing to do with the ideological dispute that is at stake. ”said the Brazilian.

Still on the subject of sanctions, Lula blamed the US for the difficulty that Venezuela faces in exporting products from other countries.

“Maduro does not have the dollar to pay for his exports. Who knows, maybe he can pay in yuan [moeda chinesa]. Who knows, maybe we can receive it in another currency from another country so that we can exchange it. Is it his fault? No. It is the fault of the United States that made an extremely exaggerated blockade “he said.

The petista defended the creation of a Brics currency so that commercial exchanges do not depend only on the dollar.

“I’m not going to say that I never thought and never dreamed of us establishing trade in our own currencies. […] I dream that we have a currency between our countries so that we can do business without having to depend on the dollar. […] I dream that the Brics can have a currency. So I think we have to move forward.”he stated.

Watch the joint statement by Lula and Maduro (49min34s):