At the end of the trip to the United Arab Emirates, the president once again accused Ukraine of having contributed to the beginning of the conflict and defended the creation of a “political G20” to negotiate peace. Abu Dhabi the United States and Europe to prolong the war in Ukraine and advocated the creation of a kind of “political G20” to restore peace.

“Peace is very difficult. The president [da Rússia Vladimir] Putin does not take peace initiative, the [presidente da Ucrânia, Volodimir] Zelenskiy takes no peace initiative. Europe and the United States end up contributing to the continuation of this war,” said Lula, during a press conference at the end of his trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The president also accused Ukraine of having played a part in starting the conflict. “The construction of the war was easier than the exit from the war will be, because the war decision was taken by two countries”, he said.

The war in Ukraine started on February 24, 2022, after Russia invaded the neighboring country. Since the beginning of the conflict, Kiev began to receive weapons and ammunition from several European countries and the US, which made it possible to stop the Russian advance and transform a war that Putin planned to end in a few weeks into a conflict that has lasted more than a year.

The Brazilian government even received requests from Europeans to sell ammunition to the Ukrainians. The topic was even discussed during the visit of the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to Brazil. Lula, however, refused the requests and stated that Brazil would not get involved in the war.

Lula’s statements about the contribution of the United States and Europe to maintaining the conflict come a day after the president defended the end of sending arms to Ukraine and stated that the United States needed to “stop encouraging war”.

“Political G20”

In Abu Dhabi, Lula also reiterated the proposal to create a bloc of neutral countries to promote peace negotiations along the lines of a “political G20” and said he had spoken with China and the United Arab Emirates about this proposal.

“We are trying to build a group of countries that have nothing to do with war, that do not want war, that want to build peace in the world, to talk to both Russia and Ukraine, but we also have to take into account that it is I need to talk to the United States and the European Union”, he said, adding that he believes in the success of an initiative of this type.

At the press conference, Lula also celebrated the success of his trip to the United Arab Emirates and China. “I return to Brazil with the certainty that we are returning to civilization, because the government is doing its duty, opening up to the world and at the same time convincing the world to open up to Brazil”, he highlighted.

The president also celebrated the agreements signed with the United Arab Emirates during the official visit and those signed with China, which was the president’s first stop on the current trip.

signing of agreements

Lula arrived in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, where he met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. Bilateral relations and the climate issue were the main themes of the meeting.

The leaders focused the conversation on topics “about environmental work, climate change, renewable energies, food security and other aspects of cooperation”, among other issues of an economic, commercial and development nature, as well as the field of technology, according to the agency. official news outlet of UAE WAM.

In this regard, both parties stated that they are “in line with efforts to achieve sustainable development in both countries”.

Dubai will host COP28 between November 30 and December 12 of this year, which has already been surrounded by controversy since it became known that the executive director of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Sultan Al Jaber, will chair the international conference . In early January of this year, Belém was chosen as the country’s official candidate to host the COP30.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders exchanged a series of memoranda of understanding, as well as a joint declaration in the field of climate action to advance ambitions for multilateral action on climate change. The agreed cooperations cover trade, sports and artificial intelligence.

“The partnership between our countries is supported by rich connections in the most diverse areas, translated into the expressive numbers of our trade, cooperation in sports and artificial intelligence”, said Lula at the end of the event.

After signing the documents, the president of the Emirates offered the Brazilian delegation a banquet on the occasion of iftar, which marks the breaking of the fast for the month of Ramadan, with which ends what is Lula’s first visit to the emirate in his third mandate, although he has already visited this Gulf country once in 2003.

cn (AFP, efe, ots)