Lula says universalization of SUS ‘has a price’: more resources and a drop in quality

Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/09/2024 – 19:24

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stated that universalizing the health system has a “price” and, while it offers treatment to an entire population, there is a decline in the quality of the work provided. In a speech criticizing the administration of former president Jair Bolsonaro, Lula said, however, that he will not accept the discrediting of the Unified Health System (SUS).

“Since the SUS was created, a war has been waged in an attempt to discredit the SUS, claiming that the service was not of good quality, that people were poorly served, that they were seen being treated in emergency room corridors,” said Lula, during the ceremony to award the Oswaldo Cruz Medal of Merit this Wednesday, the 11th, at the Planalto Palace. One of the recipients was the First Lady, Rosângela da Silva.

According to the president, however, these criticisms do not take into account that “every time we try to ensure that everyone has the right, the treatment is not the same as when we treat half a dozen people”.

“Universalization has a price. The first is the good one, that of serving all humanity. The second is that it requires more resources, more work and often, with the number of people, the quality drops a little. But that was never a reason for us to accept the discredit of the SUS”, added the head of the federal Executive.

In his speech, Lula criticized the Bolsonaro government several times, especially its stance on dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “I never thought I would live in a moment in Brazil’s history when the president, health ministers, and doctors with congressional mandates would use official language to have the nerve to invent so many lies against vaccination,” he said.