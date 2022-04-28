International organization considered that the former judge was partial in his performance in the Lava Jato operation

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (Apr. “washed” your soul.

“Today I am happy, this UN decision was an extraordinary soul washing for me”, he said in a meeting with members of the Solidarity Network. In a post on Twitter, the PT demanded that the media ask “sorry and admit that you were deceived by Moro and [Deltan] Dallagnol [ex-procurador da República]”. He also said that lies were invented about him.

The UN Human Rights Committee concluded, in a decision released this Thursday, that Moro was partial in the judgment of the Lava Jato lawsuits against Lula. He also considered that PT’s political rights were injured when he was prevented from contesting the 2018 elections. Read the full UN conclusions on Moro and Lula.

The body is responsible for overseeing compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which to date has been ratified by 173 States, including Brazil. The UN Committee issued its decision after considering a complaint filed by Lula’s defense in 2016.

The ex-president’s victory is seen by experts as “symbolic” for recognizing the understanding already taken by the Brazilian Justice. However, the opinion should not have direct legal consequences.

In a note, Sergio Moro stated that the conclusions of the UN committee were drawn from the decision of the Federal Supreme Court last year, of the 2nd class of the Court, which annulled the convictions of former President Lula.