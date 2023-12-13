Without mentioning the term “nuclear weapons”, the president said that discussions about technology cannot repeat division between “responsible and irresponsible” countries

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) that international discussions on regulating the use of artificial intelligence cannot be repeated “the division between responsible and irresponsible countries”, which marked discussions on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. He further stated that clear guidelines must be established and agreed between nations for the use of technology.

“The decarbonization of the global economy and the digital revolution are processes that will change the planet. Access to technologies is fundamental not only for a fair energy transition, but also in the digital field. We want to expand capabilities in areas such as Artificial intelligence, including in terms of computational infrastructure”, said Lula at the opening of the meeting of sherpas, deputy finance ministers and representatives of G20 Central Banks, held at Itamaraty.

Although I did not mention the term “nuclear weapons”, the president made an analogy to international disputes over which countries can produce such weapons. Iran, for example, is the target of sanctions from countries like the United States, which possesses such weapons.

In the field of technology, Americans and Chinese are fighting over the manufacturing of electronic chips and there is suspicion about the performance of bigtechs of China in the United States.

“The world cannot repeat, in the treatment of Artificial Intelligence, the division between responsible and irresponsible countries that once marked discussions on disarmament and non-proliferation”, he said.