Without mentioning Russia, the president criticizes sanctions and calls for dialogue; Zelensky followed the PT member’s speech from the audience

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (September 19, 2023) that the war in Ukraine “open wide” the inability of the member countries of the UN (United Nations) to make peace prevail. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in the audience during the opening speech of the 78th UN General Assembly.

“The war in Ukraine exposes our collective inability to enforce the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We do not underestimate the difficulties in achieving peace. But no solution will be lasting if it is not based on dialogue”said Lula.

The president once again criticized the money spent on wars and defended diplomatic negotiations. According to him, “iWe invest a lot in armaments and little in development.”

Lula also stated that the UN Security Council comes “progressively losing its credibility”. He justified that the reason for this would be the actions of permanent members, who, according to the president, are responsible for wars in search of territorial expansion or regime change.

For the head of the Brazilian Executive, the group’s paralysis is the “most eloquent proof of the need and urgency to reform it”, aiming for greater representation.

Brazil has been asking for a seat on the Security Council for some time. The theme was in all 8 speeches made by Lula at the UN General Assembly and has been emphasized in this 3rd term.

A reform, however, is very unlikely, as it would have to be unanimously approved by the 5 permanent members – China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia– and Americans must not give in easily.

Still in a speech at the UN, Lula criticized the practice of economic sanctions, pointing out that they cause a lot of damage to the population of the affected countries and do not achieve their objectives, “hindering processes of mediation, prevention and peaceful resolution of conflicts”.

The president, however, did not mention Russia, which has been subject to sanctions since the beginning of the war, but defended the end of the economic and financial embargo imposed on Cuba by the United States.

Watch the full text of Lula’s speech at the UN (21min22s):

This report was produced by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Gabriel Máximo.