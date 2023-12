President Lula at a welcome lunch for repatriates from the Gaza Strip who arrived in Brazil on 12/23 | Photo: Disclosure/Ricardo Stuckert/SECOM

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the first lady, Janja da Silva, had lunch this Monday (25) with a group of around 20 repatriated people who arrived in Brazil on Saturday (23), after leaving Gaza Strip, area of ​​war between Israel and Hamas.

Lula stated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will maintain contact with other governments to bring family members of Palestinian repatriates who are still in the conflict region to Brazil. “I know we have some here who are still waiting for other relatives. Our diplomacy will continue to talk with Israel to release people who are still in the Gaza Strip and want to come to Brazil. As long as there is someone in the Gaza Strip who wants to come to Brazil, we will be available to look for them”, guaranteed the president, adding that Brazil is a place where Jews and Palestinians “live in peace and harmony”.

On that occasion, the PT member also defended the creation of the State of Palestine. “I have long defended and continue to defend at the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas] that the Palestinian State be built and that the people can live in peace”, he said.

On Saturday, another 30 Brazilians and Palestinians arrived in Brazil. They are the third group of returnees who were in the Gaza Strip. Brazilian diplomacy estimates that there are still 23 people awaiting approval from the authorities in Israel, Egypt and Palestine to leave the conflict region. The federal government's Returning in Peace operation repatriated 1,555 people who were in Israel and Gaza since the start of the conflict on October 7.