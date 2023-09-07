Petista states that the first 8 months of his term were marked by dialogue with the Three Powers

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the government put Brazil back on the path of democracy in just 8 months of office. He made a statement on national television on the night of this Wednesday (September 6, 2023), the eve of the Independence holiday. “​​In just 8 months, we put Brazil back on the path of democracy, sovereignty and unity. From economic development with social inclusion”he stated.

“[É dia de lembrarmos] that we may have different accents, support different teams, follow different religions, have a preference for this or that candidate, but that we are one great nation, one unique and extraordinary people”declared the PT on radio and TV.

Shortly after announcing new ministers, Lula also said that the understanding “It became a watchword again” in government and who invested in dialogue with the Three Powers.

“Understanding has become the watchword again. We invest in dialogue with the National Congress, state governments, city halls, the Judiciary, political parties, unions and organized society”pointed out the president.

Watch (7min20s):

INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT

Lula said that “in the past”when Brazil grew, only a very wealthy minority gained. “Now, when the economy grows, life improves for everyone”, he declared. He also stated that the improvement in the economic scenario translates into more jobs and better wages for the population.

He also highlighted the increase in the number of workers with a formal contract, the above-inflation readjustments for professional categories – the result of negotiations by the categories themselves–, the readjustments for civil servants and the real increase in the minimum wage.

BUDGET AND PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

The Chief Executive highlighted the meetings of the Multi-Year Participatory Planwhich, according to him, was “the most participatory in history”. He asserted that democracy “is the right to participate in discussions that impact people’s lives”.

He highlighted the approval of the new fiscal framework “with the help of Congress, to give Brazil the opportunity to grow responsibly again”.

NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY

The president affirmed that sovereignty is more than protecting land, sea and air borders. “It is also to defend our strategic companies, our public banks, our mineral wealth, it is to strengthen our agriculture and our industry”said Lula.

He also declared that guaranteeing national sovereignty means preserving the Amazon and other Brazilian biomes, in addition to “speak as equals with any country” on topics such as the climate crisis, peace and combating inequalities.

INVESTMENT IN WORKS

Lula said that the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), launched last month, will create 4 million new jobs. “New PAC investments will be the levers that will reconcile the confrontation of the climate crisis, the reindustrialization of the country, the energy transition and the reduction of social and regional inequalities”he stated.

It is in the government’s plans, according to the president, to invest in Minha Casa, Minha Vida; in urban mobility, slum upgrading, basic sanitation and disaster prevention, as well as new medical centers.