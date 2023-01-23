By Lisandra Paraguassu

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday that former President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity in the military is a phenomenon difficult to explain, but stressed that it is up to his government to restore normality in those institutions. , who need to act as state forces and not government forces.

“A phenomenon happened in Brazil –if you ask me to explain it, I don’t know how to explain it–, but Bolsonaro got the majority in all the military forces, from the state police, to the Highway Police, a part of the Military Police and a part of the Armed Forces. This is recognized by any citizen who practices politics in Brazil,” Lula told journalists at a joint press conference with Argentine President Alberto Fernández, who is visiting Buenos Aires.

“We now have a role of great responsibility, which is to return the country to normalcy, and the police forces and military forces to return to normality,” he added.

According to Lula, the former president “did not respect the Constitution and did not respect the Armed Forces”. A former army captain, Bolsonaro repeatedly referred to the Armed Forces as his during the government.

The president commented on the change in command of the Army, saying that his first choice did not work and that he now has a new commander who thinks “exactly the same” as him about the institutional role of the military.

On Saturday Lula dismissed the commander of the Army, General Júlio César de Arruda, and appointed General Tomás Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, who was the military commander for the Southeast, to the position.

“I chose an Army commander and it was not possible to work out, I took it out and chose another commander. And I had a good conversation with the commander and he thinks exactly with everything I have said about the issue of the Armed Forces”, said Lula.

“The Armed Forces do not serve a politician, they do not exist to serve a politician, they exist to guarantee the sovereignty of our country, above all against possible external enemies and to guarantee tranquility to the Brazilian people and to do other things in response to disasters that may arise. can happen in our country.”

The official announcement of the change in command of the Army was made by the Minister of Defence, José Múcio Monteiro, who spoke of a “fracture in the level of trust” in the relationship with the command of the Army after the episodes of Bolsonaristas encampments in front of barracks and attacks on the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasilia on January 8.

Lula also echoed comments made by Múcio earlier this Monday, in which the head of Defense expressed optimism that, now, things will work out. “I’m sure we’re going to put things in their place,” said Lula.