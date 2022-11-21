Petista shared a video honoring a national symbol; “Green and yellow belongs to every color in this country”

the president elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) shared this Monday (21.Nov.2022), on its social networks, a video honoring the flag of Brazil. The material states that the national symbol has a single owner: “The Brazilian people”.

“Green and yellow belong to every color in this country. Our flag is homeland, kind mother. She’s mine, she’s hers. She is the hope. And it will once again flutter high in the world, making its only owner proud. The Brazilian people”, says the narrator of the video.

Watch (39s):

In September, Lula had already said that he has “faith that Brazil will regain its flag, sovereignty and democracy”🇧🇷 made the statement in Publication on Twitter in celebration of the Independence of Brazil, on the holiday of September 7th.

Jair Bolsonaro

The national flag, as well as the national team’s shirt, has been used since 2018 in the president’s campaign Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Recently, the current Chief Executive had a flag hung on the facade of the Planalto Palace.

On July 15, the TRE-RS (Regional Electoral Court of Rio Grande do Sul) decided that there are no specific restrictions in the Brazilian legislation on the use of the flag, since it is a national symbol, according to article 13, paragraph 1 of the Constitution🇧🇷