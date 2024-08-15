President criticizes economic growth of the Military Dictatorship and says that current political difficulties are being overcome “day by day”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (Aug 14, 2024) that the Brazilian economy “it is not the paradise of paradises”but mentioned positive data and said that, if it is not everything the government wanted, “it’s more than what was thought until now”. He also said that political difficulties are being overcome “day by day” without “magic formula”but with conversation with Congress.

“The Brazilian economy is not the paradise of paradises, especially because when it grew 14% per year it was not a paradise. At that time there was a difference between the economy and the ideology, when the economy grew at 14% and the youth were persecuted because they were trying to overthrow the military regime. But the economy grew and, when it stopped growing, the people were no longer richer, they were poorer.” said during an event with the pharmaceutical industry at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília.

Watch (1min50s):

Lula stated that inflation is under control, that the minimum wage is increasing and that the unemployment rate will reach its lowest level “soon, soon”.

“If it’s not everything we wanted, it’s more than what we thought until now,” he said.

The president repeated the phrase that has become increasingly common in his speeches, that he is living the best phase of his life, and said that the country’s moment is also “rewarding”.

He also defended the role of the State as an inducer of the economy, not as “Business state”but which provides conditions for investments to be made in the country.

“BNDES makes no sense [Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social] “It is a bank that does not have resources for investment. Every country in the world has a development bank that invests in economic growth. It is only here in Brazil that it was suddenly thought that the BNDES was a hindrance, that the BNDES was lending too much money, that there was no room for others. This is not true.”

According to PT member, “There is room for everyone to invest and the less attractive the interest rate is for people to live off dividends and speculation, the more money is needed for more investment”.

When talking about the government’s articulation, Lula praised the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costaand the Secretariat of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

“These boys spend hours and hours talking […] This type of behavior is what is causing us to approve tax reform, which until now was something we dreamed of and could not achieve.” he said.

Watch Lula’s full speech (13min57s):