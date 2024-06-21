Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 13:47

Brasília, 21st – The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, stated, this Friday, 21st, that the rice import auction to replenish the stock after the tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul was canceled, on June 11th , for the “fraud of a company”. Even so, he said that the country will have to buy the product from abroad to avoid causing a huge increase in the price for the population.

“Why should I matter? Because rice has to reach people’s tables for at least R$20 for a five-kilo package. You can buy a kilo of rice for R$4, but it can’t be an exorbitant price,” said Lula, in an interview with Rádio Meio, in Piauí.

The decision to cancel the auction for the purchase of imported rice took place at the beginning of the month. At the time, the government informed that the objective was to ensure that companies “have the solidity that an operation of this size requires”. The auction involved the purchase of 300 thousand tons of processed rice.

As shown by the Estadão, of the four winning companies, only one – Zafira Trading – is a company in the sector. Also winning the auction were an ice cream manufacturer, a neighborhood grocery store specializing in cheese and a car rental company.

“After the revelation of who these companies are, questions began as to whether these companies truly had the technical and financial capacity to honor the commitments of a significant volume of public money”, stated the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto, at the time.

The episode led to the departure of the Secretary of Agricultural Policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Neri Geller. He left his position after allegations of links between him and his son and those involved in the Conab rice auction.

On Wednesday, the 19th, the government met with representatives of the sector and maintained its position of importing the cereal at public auction. But he signaled that he will wait for a new meeting with producers to launch the notice for the new event and that he may consider the sector’s suggestions for creating the rules for the notice, people familiar with the discussions reported at the time. BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system.

The next meeting between the government and rice farmers is scheduled for after the launch of the 2024/25 Harvest Plan, probably on Thursday, 27th.

The president also stated that the government will finance rice-producing regions in other Brazilian states, in addition to the South, to avoid dependence on just one area. With the tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul, rice production was compromised. “We are even going to finance rice-producing areas in other states, so as not to be dependent on just one region.”

According to Lula, the government will offer a price guarantee so that rice producers do not suffer losses. “We are going to finance and offer people the right to plant rice,” he said.