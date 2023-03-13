Government launched the Mãos à Obra platform, for States and municipalities to indicate those that should be resumed with priority

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Sunday (12.Mar.2023) that the Mãos à Obra platform, launched last Friday, will facilitate dialogue between states and municipalities with the federal government to communicate priorities in the resumption of paralyzed or unfinished works.

“In the campaign, he said that the federal government needed to work with the mayors, because it is in the city that the people feel the problems of everyday life. […] There are more than 14,000 works stopped in Brazil. With the resumption of work, we will generate jobs and give more quality of life and structure to municipalities “wrote the president in his profile on twitter.

Get to work

A hands-on platforma monitoring system that allows States and municipalities to indicate, in a database, paralyzed or unfinished projects in their localities, has been in operation since last Friday.

The system was developed by the Federal Data Processing Service in less than 30 days and will indicate to the Union which projects must be resumed more urgently.

Mayors and governors must prioritize projects aimed at health, education, sports and culture. The list should also contain housing units from the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Program and projects from the Ministry of Cities portfolio.

Municipal and state managers will have until April 10 to update the information. Claims will be responded to in the order in which they are sent.

The Civil House will analyze the database. Based on the guidelines of the Presidency of the Republic, the body will define which works should be resumed immediately.

With information from Brazil Agency.