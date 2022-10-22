





(Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Saturday again promised greater female participation in his government, if elected, in addition to guaranteeing diversity in the federal executive to reflect Brazilian society.

“We are going to have more women in the government, more blacks in the government, we are going to have indigenous people… the composition of the government will have the face of Brazil,” Lula said at a press conference in Belo Horizonte.

In search of a new victory in the only one of the three largest electoral colleges in the country where he won in the first round, Lula has his second consecutive day of campaigning in Minas Gerais this Saturday.

The PT also repudiated the growing political violence in the country and specifically in the electoral campaign.

“We cannot wage a holy war in this country. This country does not want a holy war. The country does not want violence, the country cries out for peace”, said Lula when asked about the topic.

“I repudiate any kind of violence, I repudiate any kind of aggression,” he added.

Shortly before, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) had harshly criticized a video by former deputy Roberto Jefferson in which he attacks the minister of the Federal Supreme Court and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) Cármen Lúcia and also an episode when former minister Marina Silva , also present at the press conference, was cursed at a restaurant in the early hours of Saturday.

The senator said that women will decide the election in favor of Lula against president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), “who encourages violence against women because he is a coward”.

In a quick speech before the interview, Lula again criticized the stimulus that Bolsonaro gives to the purchase of weapons by the population.

“Guns don’t educate, guns kill,” Lula said. “No one buys guns to do good,” she added.

(By Alexandre Caverni; )








