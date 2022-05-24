Former president says his eventual new government will have responsibility, but without the device

The former president and pre-candidate for the Planalto Palace Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said this Tuesday (May 24, 2022) that the public spending ceiling serves greedy bankers.

“I think serious government doesn’t need a spending cap”said the PT. “Why did they approve the spending cap? Because bankers are greedy”declared.

Lula said that these people demanded “that the government guaranteed what they are entitled to receive and tried to create problems for investments in health, education, science and technology”.

The statements were made in a radio interview +Brasil Newswith signal in Manaus and Brasília.

“The spending cap was a way that the Brazilian economic elite and the political elite did to prevent the poor from having increased benefits in social policies, education, health, to ensure that bankers do not fail to receive the things they the government owes it to him”said the former president.

“In our government there will be social responsibility, not a spending cap. There will be responsibility. I’ve been president for 8 years, I never needed a spending cap to be responsible”said Lula.

When talking about labor reform, he also criticized the economic elite. He said he discussed the area’s rules with workers and employers in his 1st government.

“Entrepreneurs don’t want reform, they want to destroy what workers have. And then it is not possible to accept”declared Lula.

The former president and his party, the PT, are recurrent critics of the labor reform carried out in the government of Michel Temer (MDB).

The party spoke of revoking the changes. Now, the speech is to make a review.

“We think there is something exaggerated [nas leis trabalhistas]? We think it has. So let’s do something fair.”declared the former president.

“A fair thing will be done at a negotiating table between business people, the government, workers”said Lula.

the last search PowerDate, released on May 11, shows Lula with 42% of voting intentions in the 1st round. Jair Bolsonaro has 35%.