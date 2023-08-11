Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/10/2023 – 5:52 pm

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Thursday, the 10th, that Rio de Janeiro “will go back to making ships” because “Petrobras will announce an investment plan”. The statement was given in the state capital, where the president participated in a ceremony for the announcement of works.

Also present were the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes (PSD), governor Claudio Castro (PL), and several ministers. An ally of Jair Bolsonaro, Castro was booed by supporters of Lula.

At the event, the federal government authorized investments focused on the urban infrastructure of the city of Rio de Janeiro. In the partnership between the federal administration and the city government, R$ 1.8 billion should be invested to encourage the recovery of the BRT System in the city and another R$ 820 million for the construction of the Ring Road in the Campo Grande neighborhood.

According to the Planalto Palace, investments are based on credit operations with Banco do Brasil, in the amount of R$ 1.2 billion, and with Caixa Econômica Federal, in the amount of R$ 645 million. The forecast is that the city’s BRT System will operate at 100% of its capacity in 2024.

The president also said, during the event, that there will still be announcements of works in all units of the Federation. Lula’s main commitment in Rio de Janeiro is the launch of the new PAC, scheduled for this Friday, the 11th.

failed attempt

It is not the first time that the president speaks of the resumption of shipyards. In February, also during an event in the Rio de Janeiro capital, he had already said that he would “return to building ships in the Rio de Janeiro shipyards and resume investments in the oil and gas industry”.

Nor would it be the first time that the PT government would try to encourage the shipbuilding industry. Between 2005 and 2012, the Merchant Marine Fund released BRL 33.6 billion (in updated values) for renovations and construction of shipyards, which would mainly serve Petrobras.

During the period, the number of workers in the shipbuilding sector increased from 2,000 to 70,000. With the corruption scandals involving Petrobras and the large construction companies that invested in the sector, however, the segment shrank and the total number of employees dropped to the current approximately 20 thousand.

“Why is the government going to subsidize the shipbuilding industry again? If the sector proved to be competitive, I would even understand. But it doesn’t seem to me to make sense to subsidize a private production”, he told the newspaper The State of S. Pauloin March, public administration professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV) Ciro Biderman.

According to him, today the portfolio of an industry incentive program has to make social and environmental sense.