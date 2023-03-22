During the launch of a package for racial equality, the president said that the Bolsonaro government was a setback for colonial Brazil

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Tuesday (21.Mar.2023) that public policies must be anti-racist. According to him, the black population cannot be satisfied with having the “minimum required”which would be to have a minister in the Supreme Court or in the Ministries of the Esplanade.

“We know that all state action aimed at combating extreme poverty and hunger in Brazil must be anti-racist. We also know that the fight against racism is not just a task of the Ministry of Racial Equality, but of the entire Esplanada and of Brazilian society.”he declared.

Lula also criticized the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), saying that the last few years have been a setback: “We have witnessed in the last 4 years an attempt to go back to the colonial past”.

The PT also said that the Lei Áurea, which abolished slavery in Brazil, freed black people from forced labor, but imprisoned them in the lowest social indices.

The speech was made during an event at the Planalto Palace for the launch of a package of measures for racial equality in Brazil. Also present, among others, were ministers Anielle Frannco (Racial Equality), Rui Costa (Casa Civil), Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development), Silvio Almeida (Human Rights) and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva.

Watch the event:

Racial equality

During the event, Lula and the Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, announced the creation of the Aquilomba Brasil program, to promote actions for the quilombola population. It is estimated that 214,000 families and more than 1 million people in Brazil are quilombolas.

During the event, Lula handed over title to land in quilombo areas to representatives of the quilombola movement.

Aquilomba Brasil will focus on access to land, infrastructure and quality of life, productive inclusion and local development, and rights and citizenship.

Lula will also sign the titling of 3 quilombola territories: Brejo dos Crioulos (MG), whose process has been open for 20 years; Lagoa dos Campinhos and Serra da Guia, in Sergipe, which have been seeking titles for 19 and 18 years, respectively.

BLACKS

In the new package there are actions aimed at the Brazilian black population. The National Affirmative Action Program will structure actions for black access and permanence in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, in addition to proposing policies to reserve vacancies in government agencies.

The federal government will also reformulate and implement the Plano Juventude Negra Viva, which began to be elaborated during the Dilma administration. The working group aims to reduce homicide rates, violence, vulnerabilities and inequalities among black youth (15 to 29 years old).

On another front, the Valongo Wharf Interministerial Working Group will be created to promote the memory and appreciation of the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, through which more than 1 million enslaved people passed. It is estimated that an African heritage reference center will be created at the site, which is a historical heritage of humanity.

RELIGIOUS RACISM

The government also announced the creation of the Working Group to Combat Religious Racism. It will be made up of representatives of 13 bodies and 9 civil society organizations.

The objective is to formulate measures to combat prejudice on the subject, which affects peoples and communities of African origin and people from terreiros.

MAIN MEASURES

Aquilomba Brazil Program – will work to promote the rights of the quilombola population;