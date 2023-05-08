President gets confused and changes the name of the foundation to that of the Brazilian cigarette industry

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) got confused this Monday (May 8, 2023) by saying that the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, had presided over the Souza Cruz Institute. She actually commanded Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) from 2017 to 2022. “[A ministra Nísia] masterfully directed the Souza Cruz Institute for 6 years. It was there that I went to look for this woman to direct the health of this country”, said the Chief Executive. Some guests at the ceremony, which institutionalized the Brasil Sorridente program, tried to correct him, but Lula followed through with his speech.