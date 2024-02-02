At Marta Suplicy's affiliation event, the president states that he launched a program that helps students with people for and against

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Friday (2.Feb.2024) that neither the communists Fidel Castro, in Cuba, nor Lenin, in Russia, created a program to help students stay in school like he did. He referred to Pé de Meia, a program in which students receive monthly and annual installments in a savings account to withdraw when they complete the 3rd year. “I remember that we announced something revolutionary. Neither Fidel Castro did this in Cuba, nor Lenin did this in Russia. And we are doing it here, in democracy. With the people shouting for and against”. The statement was made during Marta Suplicy's joining the PT, in São Paulo.