08/29/2023 – 10:07 am

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said this Tuesday (29) that the majority of deputies and senators do not represent the “working people”. He also stated that when voters vote “in a clumsy way”, “they sow the wind and reap the storm”.

The PT also stated that in Brazil there are “smart people” who evade the Income Tax, or who get benefits in projects voted in Congress.

Furthermore, the president said that today the Brics are stronger than the G7. Lula was at the Brics summit last week, held in South Africa.

Lula spoke during the program Conversation with the President, produced by EBC. The production is a kind of “live” by Lula, aired every Tuesday morning.

rich on the IR

President Lula also said that he started, as he said in the campaign, putting the poor in the Budget and the rich in the Income Tax. He is referring to the new minimum wage appreciation policy and projects to tax offshore and income from exclusive funds, the subject of a ceremony held yesterday at the Planalto Palace.

“During the campaign I said that Brazil’s solution will be found when we decide to put the rich on Income Tax and the poor on the Budget. This is what we started to do yesterday (Monday)”, declared the president.

“If we compare, proportionately, the poorest pay more income tax than the owner of the bank. Because it only deducts those who live on a salary,” said Lula.

“We did a fair, sensible thing, which I hope the National Congress, in a mature way, instead of protecting the richest, protects the poorest”, said the Brazilian president.

According to Lula, the increase in the minimum wage was small, but the valuation policy “is a very big sign”