President stated that the government was concerned with repairing policies that had been “dismantled”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the 3rd ministerial meeting held this Thursday (June 15, 2023) at the Planalto Palace should be the last until the meeting of ministers at the end of the year. According to the petista, the agenda marks the end of the moment of reconstruction of policies that would have been “disassembled”.

“This meeting presupposes the second step of our government. Until now, we’ve been dealing with the organization of the ministries, dealing with the fight over the Budget. We were trying to recover part of all the public policies that were dismantled in this government, including rebuilding some policies that had been dismantled. That part is already done.”he declared.

According to PT, 2 programs have yet to be announced: Luz Para Todos and Água Para Todos. In addition, the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), which will be called PAC 3, should also be launched. The Lula government has announced one “goodness” a week since it took power, there have been 23 announcements so far.

Lula also asked the ministers to say what problems they were facing and to look for Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency) to publicize their projects.

Furthermore, he stated that the time for having ideas is over and now is the time to execute what was planned. The petista said he wanted the meeting to end with the government knowing everything it would do by December 31, 2026.

This is the 3rd ministerial meeting organized by the government. 35 of the 37 ministers are present: Luiz Marinho (Work) is traveling to Geneva (Switzerland) and Marina Silva (Environment) is taking exams in São Paulo.

