President stated that the government was concerned with repairing policies that had been “dismantled”
The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said that the 3rd ministerial meeting held this Thursday (June 15, 2023) at the Planalto Palace should be the last until the meeting of ministers at the end of the year. According to the petista, the agenda marks the end of the moment of reconstruction of policies that would have been “disassembled”.
“This meeting presupposes the second step of our government. Until now, we’ve been dealing with the organization of the ministries, dealing with the fight over the Budget. We were trying to recover part of all the public policies that were dismantled in this government, including rebuilding some policies that had been dismantled. That part is already done.”he declared.
According to PT, 2 programs have yet to be announced: Luz Para Todos and Água Para Todos. In addition, the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program), which will be called PAC 3, should also be launched. The Lula government has announced one “goodness” a week since it took power, there have been 23 announcements so far.
Lula also asked the ministers to say what problems they were facing and to look for Secom (Secretary of Communication of the Presidency) to publicize their projects.
Furthermore, he stated that the time for having ideas is over and now is the time to execute what was planned. The petista said he wanted the meeting to end with the government knowing everything it would do by December 31, 2026.
This is the 3rd ministerial meeting organized by the government. 35 of the 37 ministers are present: Luiz Marinho (Work) is traveling to Geneva (Switzerland) and Marina Silva (Environment) is taking exams in São Paulo.
Read the list of gifts:
- Geraldo AlckminVice President of the Republic and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services;
- Flavio DinoMinister of Justice and Public Security;
- Mauro VieiraMinister of Foreign Affairs;
- Margareth MenezesMinister of Culture;
- Simone TebetMinister of Planning and Budget;
- Carlos FavaroMinister of Agriculture and Livestock;
- Francisco Macenainterim Minister of Labor and Employment;
- Luciana SantosMinister of Science, Technology and Innovation;
- Ana MoserMinister of Sports;
- Wellington DiasMinister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger;
- Juscelino FilhoMinister of Communications;
- Paulo TeixeiraMinister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture;
- Cida GonçalvesMinister for Women;
- Sonia GuajajaraMinister of Indigenous Peoples;
- Silvio AlmeidaMinister of Human Rights and Citizenship;
- Marco Antonio Amarochief minister of the Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic;
- Paulo PimentaChief Minister of the Secretariat for Social Communication;
- Vinícius Marques CarvalhoMinister for the Comptroller General of the Union;
- Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), Leader of the Government in the Federal Senate;
- Maria Rita Serranopresident of Caixa;
- Jean Paul Pratespresident of Petrobras;
- Rui Costachief minister of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic;
- Jose Mucio MonteiroMinistry of Defense;
- Nísia TrindadeMinister of Health;
- Esther DweckMinister of Management and Innovation in Public Services;
- Márcio FrançaMinister of Ports and Airports;
- Camilo Santanaeducation Minister;
- Carlos LupiMinister of Social Security;
- Joao Capobiancoexecutive Secretary the Environment and Climate Change;
- Daniela CarneiroMinister of Tourism;
- Alexandre SilveiraMinister of Mines and Energy;
- Waldez GoesMinister of Integration and Regional Development;
- Jader FilhoMinister of Cities;
- Anielle FrancoMinister of Racial Equality;
- Andre de PaulaMinister of Fisheries and Aquaculture;
- Márcio MacedoChief Minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic;
- Alexandre PadilhaChief Minister of the Secretariat for Institutional Relations of the Presidency of the Republic;
- Jorge MessiahAdvocate General of the Union;
- Randolph Rodrigues (without party-AP), leader of the Government in the National Congress;
- José Guimaraes (PT-CE), Leader of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies;
- Paulo CâmaraPresident of Banco do Nordeste;
- Felipe PrinceVice President of Internal Controls and Risk Management at Banco do Brasil;
- Aloizio Mercadantepresident of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).
