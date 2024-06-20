The president stated that if technology does not come to improve the quality of work and make people more human, he prefers “human”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (June 19, 2024) that perhaps Brazil does not need AI (artificial intelligence). According to the PT member, if technology does not come to improve the quality of work and make people more human, he prefers intelligence “human”.

“If artificial intelligence comes to improve our working conditions, to increase the density of Petrobras’ money-making, if artificial intelligence helps human beings to be more human, it would be welcome. But if you don’t do this, we are left with our intelligence. I won’t trade you all for an artificial intelligence that I don’t yet know and I know you well.”he declared.

Lula made the statement during the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Petrobras, Magda Chambriard, in an attempt to praise Petrobras employees.

“When I see what you do here at Petrobras, human intelligence, I keep imagining that a country like Brazil might not need artificial intelligence because our human intelligence is very competent and can do the job”he said.

Watch Lula’s full speech (29min27s):

In March, Lula had already criticized artificial intelligence, saying he was tired of the topic.

“I’m tired of hearing theory, of hearing about this artificial intelligence thing. In a country that has so many intelligent people, why do you need artificial intelligence? Why don’t we use the human intelligence we have here?”asked the president during lunch with employees in celebration of International Women’s Day.

Ownership at Petrobras

Despite the inauguration ceremony this Wednesday (June 19), Magda has already held the presidency of Petrobras for almost a month. She took over on May 24, after being approved by the company’s Board of Directors. She replaced Jean Paul Prates, who was fired from his position after a process of friction and wear and tear within the government.

The inauguration ceremony is a mere formality, but it took on greater dimensions this time with Lula’s presence. It is the first time in 12 years that a President of the Republic has participated in the inauguration of a CEO of the state-owned company. It is a sign of Magda’s prestige. A delegation of 7 ministers was also present, including Fernando Haddad (Finance), Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) and Rui Costa (Casa Civil). These last 2 are seen as the pivots of Prates’ downfall.

Here is the list of authorities present: